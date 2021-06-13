Man dies after crashing into tree, utility pole in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police are investigating a fatal car crash on Chapel Street Sunday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 9:17 a.m. on Chapel Street between Ella Grasso Boulevard and Yale Avenue.

City officials tell News 8 the car crashed into a tree and a utility pole before it caught on fire.

New Haven Fire and American Medical Response provided CPR to the occupant at the scene. However, officials confirm the man died from his injuries at the hospital.

Chapel Street remains closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 as more information becomes available.

