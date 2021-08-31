Man dies after falling off the roof of a car during a crash in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died after falling off a car after a crash in Milford on Tuesday morning.

Police said around 12:20 a.m., a serious crash was reported in the area of Old Gate Lane near the I-95 northbound near the Exit 40 off-ramp.

The collision involved a Honda Civic, which was operated by 29-year-old Karissa Denigris. Denigris was driving northbound on Old Gate Lane while passenger 24-year-old Cody Henry of Summerfield, Florida, was riding on top of the car.

Henry fell from the car and was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Milford Police.

