Man dies after falling out of kayak on reservoir

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man who was underwater for more than an hour after falling out of his kayak on a Connecticut reservoir has died.

Wolcott police say a person standing on the shore of Woodtick Reservoir saw another kayaker trying to rescue a man and called 911 at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Related: One man pronounced dead after Wolcott PD respond to two kayakers in distress

The woman told police it appeared as though the man had suffered a medical emergency.

Wolcott Fire Chief Kyle Dunn says a regional dive team found the man about an hour after the original 911 call. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified Monday as 49-year-old Nelson Torres, of Waterbury.

Dunn says Torres was not wearing a life jacket.