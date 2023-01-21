NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died and another man was injured during a double shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning.

The New Haven Police Department responded to 296 Whalley Ave. around 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the parking lot and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his car. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Shortly after, another man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Police said preliminary information indicates that these two shootings are related.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have information is urged to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at (866) 888-TIPS (8477).

