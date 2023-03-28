MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died due to injuries sustained in a two-car crash on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford on Saturday.

According to police, a Ram 1500 was traveling west on Bridgeport Avenue when it crashed into a Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai driver was attempting to turn left onto Cleveland Avenue. During the crash, the Ram struck a third car – a Hyundai Sonata – which was stopped on Cleveland Avenue.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, identified as 73-year-old Edward Henning, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, he died due to those injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to reach out to the PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.