NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say.

The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Haven Police Crash team responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. No charges have been filed as of publication.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).