MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man died in a scooter crash in Meriden Monday evening, according to the Meriden Police Department.

At around 7:40 p.m., the Meriden Emergency Center received several 911 calls stating that a man crashed his scooter on South Colony Street. Responding officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found two good samaritans providing emergency care to the unresponsive victim.

The man was transported to the MidState Medical Center, where police said he later died.

Investigators determined that the 48-year-old man was traveling north on Old Colony Road from Wallingford. He turned onto South Colony Street heading north, and he was later found in the front yard of a home off South Colony Street with his scooter at his side.

Police are not sure what caused his crash at this time. The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and police said they are waiting for the results of an autopsy.

Investigators also said that while the victim’s immediate family has been notified, they are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

The Meriden Police Major Crash Reconstruction Unit said it is investigating this incident. Anyone with information or video footage of this crash is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6201.

Officer White, Sergeant Griffin, and Sergeant Zajac are investigating this crash, the Meriden Police Department stated.