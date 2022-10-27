WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man riding a scooter died after he was hit by a van in Waterbury on Thursday morning, police said.

Waterbury police responded to the area of 1015 Meriden Rd. around 6:22 a.m. and found a van that had collided with a scooter.

The scooter operator, a 31-year-old man, was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the van was evaluated on scene and did not require medical attention.

The area of 1000 Meriden Rd. is closed while police investigate.

The crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to the CRU at (203) 346-3975.