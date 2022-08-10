WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car.

On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as a black Honda Accord that had a white trash bag covering its license plate.

When officers tried to stop the Honda at a traffic stop, the vehicle fled from police at high speeds.

Shortly after their attempt to stop the Honda, police were called away for a reported carjacking near Chimney Hill Road and Sullivan Avenue.

Once at the carjacking scene, officials said they found a male victim with numerous lacerations to his head, knee, and foot.

The victim told police that he was delivering food to a local address when two men confronted him. One of the suspects had a weapon in his hand, according to the victim. However, the victim said he could not remember what it was due to the distress.

The two suspects attempted to take the victim’s black Nissan Rogue from him by force. As a result, the two men got in the car and dragged the victim approximately 500 feet before he separated from the fleeing vehicle.

Police said the stolen Rogue was recovered shortly after the incident in Meriden, and an image of the Honda has been released by officials.

They are asking that if anyone recognizes or sees this vehicle, they contact Detective Sterback with Wallingford police at (203) 294-2856.