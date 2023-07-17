NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man exonerated after spending 30 years in prison on a wrongful murder conviction has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and six former police officers.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in federal court, claims that the City of New Haven and the officers violated Adam Carmon’s constitutional rights by fabricating evidence against him, and that they hid information favorable to his defense.

“I was framed for a child’s murder of which I was innocent,” Carmon said in a written announcement from Kaufman Lieb Lebowitz & Frick LLP. “I can never get back the almost 30 years that were taken from me. I believe this is the first step toward making sure the people who caused this nightmare are held accountable in some small way,”

Carmon, now 51, had been imprisoned for the shooting death of 7-month-old Danielle Taft. The shooting also paralyzed the baby’s grandmother, Charlene Troutman, as they sat inside of an apartment on Orchard Street. No arrests have been made for the crime since Carmon’s exoneration.

During a new trial, former assistant state’s attorney Cecilia Bratten, who signed the original arrest warrant, testified that a detective withheld evidence from her.

News 8 has reached out to Mayor Justin Elicker’s office and the New Haven Police Department for comment.

Carmon’s legal team is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

“Too many Black men in New Haven have been wrongfully convicted,” Doug Lieb of Kaufman Lieb Lebowitz & Frick LLP, co-counsel for Mr. Carmon, said in the written announcement. “Too few have received justice, too slowly. We call on Mayor Elicker and the Board of Alders to take accountability for the pervasive police misconduct that has stolen centuries of freedom from citizens of New Haven.”

The lawsuit cites an “epidemic of police misconduct” in New Haven in the 1980s and 1990s.