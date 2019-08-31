Man facing charges after committing hit-and-run under the influence

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly committing a hit-and-run while under the influence on Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened in the area of Elm and Spencer Streets. They got the call at around 7:40 pm.

Police found Raimundo Donascimento, 37, a while after he fled the scene. Upon investigation, police reveal Donascimento was driving under the influence.

Police said the accident caused injuries. No word on the victim’s condition.

Donascimento is facing charges for Assault, Evading Responsibility, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and Reckless Driving.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Sept. 11.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.