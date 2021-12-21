Man facing murder charge in connection with 2020 shooting at Town Fair Tire in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A former New Haven resident is facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at a Town Fair Tire in Orange last year.

On Dec. 26, 2020, Orange police responded to 63 Boston Post Road on a report of gunshots fired and one person on the ground. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. That man, later identified by officials as 27-year-old Joshwua Figueroa of New Haven, was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

At the time, police said 25-year-old Terrance Allen, formerly of New Haven, was working at Town Fair Tire when Figueroa confronted Allen. Police said Allen fled the scene after allegedly shooting Figueroa multiple times.

On Dec. 21, the Orange Police Department served an arrest warrant on Allen at Derby Superior Court.

He was charged with murder, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and criminal possession of a firearm, according to police.

Police said Allen’s bond was set at $1 million and he remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections, where he has been since the deadly shooting last year.