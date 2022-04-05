ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Ansonia are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an attempted drug deal Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., the Ansonia Police Department received a 911 call from a man reporting he was on Main Street near Kingston Drive and his friend was shot.

Responding officers found a silver Honda and the passenger suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid until an ambulance arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man from Stratford, has been tentatively identified. His name has not yet been released.

During the initial investigation, police said information was obtained that the shooting happened on Hubbell Avenue near Sixth Street. A check of that area was done and a shell casing was recovered on Hubbell Avenue.

Police also learned the shooting happened during an attempted drug purchase, where the suspect fired into the Honda, striking the victim.

According to police, the suspect was described as a young Black man wearing all dark-colored clothing and he left the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (203) 735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.