Man fatally shot while on back porch, Waterbury police say

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was fatally shot in Waterbury late Friday evening while on a back porch with his friend.

Police said the 38-year-old victim and his friend were talking on the back porch of a home on Madison Street when one gunshot was heard. The victim then fell to the floor. When the friend went to check on the victim, they saw a bleeding wound on his back and called 911, according to police.

The victim was sent to the hospital, where he suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterbury detectives at (203) 574-6941.

