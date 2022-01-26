Man fatally struck by box truck in Waterbury

File image

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Waterbury Wednesday morning.

Police said the 68-year-old man was hit by a box truck at the intersection of East Main and North Elm streets just after 9:30 a.m.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released by police, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died.

Police said the truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 346-3975.

