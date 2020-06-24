Man fighting to keep Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven’s Wooster Square

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is some pushback in New Haven after leaders voted to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from downtown.

Columbus was once portrayed as a noble explorer, but part of that history that’s coming to light more and more in recent months is his destroying and enslaving of indigenous people.

Statues across the country, including some in Connecticut, have been vandalized, torn down and even set on fire.

This past weekend, the Columbus statue in Wooster Square and the Christopher Columbus Family Academy were vandalized.

Lou Pane, of East Haven, started a petition to keep the statue, which was donated in 1892, right where it stands.

In fact, Pane has filed an injunction to stop its removal.

“The parks commission voted to have this removed,” Pane said. “Well, nowhere in the agenda did they ever have it on the agenda for the vote, so that makes it an illegal vote. It makes it null and void. I can see how different ethnic groups have been damaged or hurt in certain ways, so I feel their pain. I do. Why I feel bad about seeing Columbus damaged is, I want them to know they should feel my pain as well. If you put a plaque here and gave his history, I wouldn’t have a problem with it. The truth is the truth.”

Pane expects thousands to attend a rally on Saturday in support of the statue.

No timeline has been given yet as to when the statue will be taken down.