Man found dead in bathroom of Waterbury shelter

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was found dead in a bathroom of the St. Vincent de Paul Shelter on Benedict Street early Saturday morning, according to Waterbury Police.

Police say an employee found the man unresponsive in the bathroom around 4:00 a.m. and immediately called 911.

A paramedic pronounced the 53-year-old male dead on the scene, police say.

Detectives and the forensics unit are assisting in the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.