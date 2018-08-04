Police identify Milford drowning victim Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)-- - Milford Police have identified the body of a man who was pulled from water on Friday afternoon.

Police have identified the drowning victim as 57-year-old Gregory Wilson of Milford.

Police responded to Point Beach at the end of Platt Street after receiving a 911 call around 2:51 p.m.

Milford Fire Paramedics quickly arrived on scene and provided advanced life support to the victim. He was transported to Milford Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Witnesses said that they saw the man enter the water and begin swimming, but found him floating approximately 10 minutes later.

The incident remains under investigation.