Police identify Milford drowning victim

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 04:39 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 11:29 AM EDT

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)-- - Milford Police have identified the body of a man who was pulled from water on Friday afternoon.

Police have identified the drowning victim as 57-year-old Gregory Wilson of Milford.

Police responded to Point Beach at the end of Platt Street after receiving a 911 call around 2:51 p.m. 

Milford Fire Paramedics quickly arrived on scene and provided advanced life support to the victim. He was transported to Milford Hospital for evaluation and treatment. 

Witnesses said that they saw the man enter the water and begin swimming, but found him floating approximately 10 minutes later.  

The incident remains under investigation.

