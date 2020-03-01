Man found sleeping with gun at New Haven Mcdonald’s leads police on pursuit

Closings
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police were called to a McDonald’s in New Haven Sunday morning on the report of a man sleeping in his car with a gun, according to law enforcement officials.

New Haven Police reports, when officers arrived at the Kimberly Avenue McDonald’s shortly before 5 a.m., they found the man sleeping in his car in the drive-thru lane and he had a gun in his lap.

When awoken, the suspect fled, leading police in a pursuit into West Haven, during which time he tossed the gun out of the vehicle. Police did recover the weapon.

The officials say the pursuit ended with the man’s arrest at the Meadow Landing Apartments on Meadowbrook Court.

There is no information on his identity or charges at this time.

