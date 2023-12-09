NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police report that a 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Haven Saturday morning.

At 10:44 a.m. New Haven Police responded to a call in the area of South Genessee St. and Harper Ave. Officers located a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg.

The New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response offered aid to the victim at the scene. He was later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where officers learned that his wounds were not life threatening.

Conflicting statements have prevented authorities from identifying a precise location of the shooting at this time. Anyone who has information on the shooting is encouraged to call New Haven detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-8477.