NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a late-night shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday night.

The New Haven Police Department said it responded to a Shotspotter notification regarding gunfire on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar Street, just before midnight on Tuesday.

Shortly after police received these notifications, Yale-New Haven Hospital officials reported that a 33-year-old New Haven man had walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds. The man is currently in stable condition, but the police have not released his identity.

Investigators have responded to Carlisle Street to collect evidence from the scene, said police officials.

Police are asking that any witnesses to this incident contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or may submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).

You can also text “NHPD [plus your message]” to the following number: 274637.

Follow News 8 for more information as this story develops.