NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car at the Central Plaza in North Branford Tuesday.

According to the police, officers responded to the report of a man who had been struck by a pickup truck after exiting a business in the plaza. Emergency responders immediately performed lifesaving measures on the 62-year-old man who was then transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The man is currently listed in critical condition as of this time, according to officials.

The South Central Regional Traffic Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Police said the driver of the pick-up truck remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Any witnesses to the crash or anyone who has information that can assist police is asked to contact the North Branford Police Department at 203-484-2703.