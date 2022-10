WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was in critical condition Wednesday evening after being hit by a vehicle that then drove off, according to Waterbury police.

The vehicle hit the man at about 6:35 p.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street, according to police. The man was found in the road and taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 346-3975.