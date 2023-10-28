WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police report that a man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in West Haven Saturday night.

The victim was transported to an area hospital after the accident. His condition is listed as critical as of this time.

The West Haven Police Department are currently on scene near the area of Saw Mill Rd. and Allings Crossings. Police request that the public avoid the area and find alternative routes while they conduct their investigation.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back with News8 for more details.