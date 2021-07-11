Man in critical condition after being struck by hit-run-driver in Waterbury; police search for car involved

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition Saturday night.

At 11:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 260 Pine Street on the report of a person lying in the road. As officers arrived, they located a 60-year-old male with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The victim’s injuries were the result of a hit-and-run involving a motor vehicle traveling in the area at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Officers determined the vehicle was a dark-colored Audi with a Connecticut registration “AX02055”.

Authorities say the vehicle was last seen traveling in the area of East Main Street at a high rate of speed with heavy front-end damage.

The accident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information on this incident or the location of the vehicle involved is asked to contact this division at (203) 346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

