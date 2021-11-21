Man in critical condition after shooting on Brook Street; Waterbury PD investigating

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man has been hospitalized and listed in critical condition after a shooting on Brook Street overnight Sunday.

Waterbury Police responded to the area of Brook Street on a weapons complaint at 1:29 a.m.

Shortly after, Police were notified that a 35-year-old man had been dropped off at the Emergency Room of Saint Mary’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is considered to be in critical condition at this time.

After further investigation, Police were able to confirm the crime scene occurred on Brook Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay connected with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.