Man in stable condition following shooting on Valley Street in New Haven

New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Valley Street Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., officers responded to Valley Street in the Westville neighborhood after receiving a 911 call regarding a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man inside a home suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police report the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or 866-888-TIPS(8477).

