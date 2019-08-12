Man injured after being attacked by dogs in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was injured after being attacked by dogs in East Haven on Monday afternoon.

Police say that around 12:34 p.m., officers responded to the area of Palmetto Trail for the report of dogs attacking a man.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a resident of Palmetto Trail, suffering from a laceration to his arm.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening and he was not taken to the hospital.

While officers were on scene speaking to the victim, they observed dogs roaming nearby. East Haven Animal Control then responded and will be continuing the investigation.

There were no further details released at this time.