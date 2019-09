ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is in the hospital after he was shot in Ansonia on Monday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight near 4th and 5th streets.

Police said the 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Those with information are asked to contact police at (203) 735-1885.