Man injured after falling 25 ft. while working on roof of North Branford barn

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was injured after falling 25 ft. while working on the roof of a barn in North Branford on Tuesday afternoon.

The North Branford Fire Chief confirms to News 8 that at around 1:03 p.m., a 50-year-old man fell about 25 ft. from a plank that was between two ladders. He was standing on the plank while working on the roof of an old barn that was being renovated.

The man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. His identity and current condition were not released.

Fire officials says that there were two men on site but that there was no indication of what particular company they worked for. OSHA has been contacted.