WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating after a man was injured during a hit-and-run on Monday.

Police responded to North Main and Hill Streets at 8:45 p.m. and found a man lying in the roadway. Officers determined he was struck by an unknown car which fled the scene.

The man was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to the WPD Traffic Services Division at (203) 346-3975.

