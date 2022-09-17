WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

Police said the suspect left the scene ahead of their arrival, but later located an unoccupied car in the area of Pine Grove cemetery, which may have been involved in the incident.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the WPD at (203) 574-6941 or via the anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app