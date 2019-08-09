Man involved in April police shooting to appear in court on hit-and-run case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The man involved in the Hamden and Yale officer-involved shooting back in April will be in a courtroom Friday for an unrelated case.

21-year-old Paul Witherspoon is accused of hitting a bicyclist with his car last week and then leading officers in a chase.

Police said Witherspoon was intoxicated at the time of the accident. They are also still searching for the victim injured in the accident.

Police urge that man to come forward.