NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old man will face deportation following his 10-year sentence for trafficking cocaine, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Neftali Fernandez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic who was last living in the Bronx, was part of a New Haven drug ring that led to the arrest of more than 16 people, according to the announcement.

Fernandez was arrested after an investigation from both federal and New Haven police that included wiretaps, controlled drug purchases and the seizure of more than 500 grams of heroin, 300 grams of fentanyl, more than a kilogram of cocaine, three firearms and more than $90,000 in cash. Vehicles, jewelry and precious metals were also taken.

Fernandez pleaded guilty in February 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possession with the intent to distribute at least one kilogram of cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to intent 500 grams or more of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.