NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have arrested a man and juvenile in connection to illegal gunfire in New Haven on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 5:23 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots near Wolcott Street.

Officers were given a description of the suspects before officers responded to the scene. Officers then located suspects matching the descriptions of the suspects in the area.

The two individuals were swiftly apprehended, and two semi-automatic pistols were recovered.

Police said 36-year-old Walter Evans was charged with criminal possession of a pistol, carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a weapon with a high capacity magazine, weapon in a vehicle. interfering with an officer, reckless driving and engaging police in a pursuit.

Police said the other suspect was identified as a juvenile.

Officers established a crime scene and found multiple bullet casings on Wolcott Street. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene, interviewed witnesses and began searching for surveillance footage.

The New Haven Police Department released the following statement:

“These officers responded swiftly to the scene and showed great initiative. They demonstrated quick thinking during this incident while keeping the public safe. The community was also instrumental during this incident. This is just one incident that highlights the dedication of our officers and how our work together benefits our community tremendously.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).