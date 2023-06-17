NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —A man was thrown from his vehicle and killed after crashing into a tractor-trailer Friday night in New Haven, according to police.

Ruben Rocael Mejia Gonzalez, 36, was traveling north on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard around midnight on Friday when his vehicle struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the left lane.

The force of the impact ejected Gonzalez from his vehicle. The Fire Department pronounced Mejia dead at the scene.

New Haven police are actively investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information to share is encouraged to contact New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.