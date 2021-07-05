Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in New Haven on 4th of July

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in New Haven on Sunday.

State Police said a motorcycle was driving on the Exit 47 ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 34 when the operator lost control and drove into the left lane concrete jersey barrier.

The driver was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

State Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Nilson Diniz of West Haven.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

