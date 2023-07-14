Police are searching for a a 2019 Hyundai Elantra and 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier in connection to the fatal shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ansonia man was killed at a home on Hodge Avenue on Friday, according to police.

Police responded to 124 Hodge Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting around 1:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Griffin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The fatal gunshot victim was identified as Abduljalil Humphrey.

During the investigation, police identified two cars as being involved in the shooting incident. The Ansonia Police Department is now looking to identify both cars.

Police said a black 2019 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the victim at the scene after the shooting.

A 2019 Hyundai Elantra (SOURCE: Ansonia Police Department)

Police are also searching for a red 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier bearing Connecticut registration BD2424. Police said the shooting suspect allegedly drove to the Chevrolet to the scene.

According to police, an additional person was inside the Chevrolet as it was driven away after the victim was shot.

A 2018 Chevy Malibu (SOURCE: Ansonia Police Department)

Police said if either car is seen to not approach it but instead to call your local police department.