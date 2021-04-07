Man killed in Waterbury motorcycle crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Police say that at around 8 a.m., officers responded to the area of 393 Thomaston Avenue on the report of a motorcycle being involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and rendered aid to the motorcyclist, who had serious injuries to the head. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained on scene and has been cooperating with officers.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask that all vehicles avoid the area of 300 to 400 Thomaston Avenue at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is urged to contact police at (203) 346-3975.

