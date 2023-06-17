WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on West Main Street in Waterbury.

Police identified the homicide victim as 32-year-old Donald Moore of Waterbury. He was shot in the neck in the 400 block of West Main Street just after 4 p.m.

Moore was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Investigators said this was an isolated shooting, and there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.