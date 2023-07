WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 56-year-old Woodbury man was killed Saturday morning in a crash, according to state police.

Robert C. Gardner was killed when another vehicle hit him head-on at about 10 a.m. on Route 6 near Woodbury Place, according to troopers.

Officials said a Dodge Dakota crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into Gardner’s Subaru Baja. A passenger in Gardner’s vehicle was seriously injured.

The driver of the Dodge received minor injuries.