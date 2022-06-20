WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Wallingford on Sunday.

Around 4:30 p.m., Wallingford police officers responded to the intersection of South Main and Cedar streets for a crash involving an electric wheelchair and a 2019 Toyota Sienna minivan.

After their investigation, police said they found the Sienna was traveling south on South Main Street, approaching its intersection with Cedar Street, when it collided into a man on his electric wheelchair.

That man, identified by police as Timothy Cain, 62, of Wallingford, was traveling on Cedar Street and attempting to cross South Main Street when he was struck in the southbound travel lane of South Main Street, according to police.

Cain was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said, and was later pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

The driver of the Sienna and its passenger were both uninjured, police said.

The crash is still being investigated by the Wallingford Police Traffic Unit. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Evans at (203) 294-2819.