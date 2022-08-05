ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Orange Police Department is investigating an incident at a gas station in the city on Friday where one man was pistol-whipped after suspects threatened to take his car.

According to police, the violent carjacking took place just before 6 a.m. at the Valero fuel station at 347 Boston Post Rd. Police said two men threatened a 70-year-old victim with a gun when he approached his car after exiting the store.

When he didn’t immediately give up the keys to his car, one of the suspects punched him and the other suspect pistol-whipped the victim. They left him on the ground and stole his car, police said.

The car, a red 2016 Nissan Altima with a Connecticut license plate (BA02114), has still not been found.

Police said the third suspect on scene remained inside of a white car, which was stolen out of Norwalk on Thursday and recovered on Friday in Guilford.

See the suspects pictured below:



Photos via Orange Police Department

The police department has a warning: always be aware of your surroundings at all times.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any further information regarding the incident to reach out to Detective Ahem at (203) 891-2138.