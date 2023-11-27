MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut man pleaded guilty on Monday to the murder of a Meriden woman in 2019, according to New Haven States Attorney John P. Doyle Jr.

Jason Watson, 42, of Meriden was arrested in June of 2022 in connection to the death of 31-year-old Perrie Mason.

Mason had been reported missing on Aug. 18, 2019. Her remains were found three days later at BayState Textiles in Waterbury.

Watson had been employed at BayState Textiles at the time of Mason’s killing.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Watson is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison on Jan. 22, 2024, during a hearing at New Haven Superior Court.