EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are investigating after a man posed as a delivery employee in an attempted burglary/home invasion Friday morning.

According to police, a suspect posing as a package delivery employee knocked on the door of a residence on Maple Street at 9:45 a.m. He told the homeowner that the package had belonged to him, then brandished a black handgun and attempted to enter the home.

In a video captured on a Ring camera, the homeowner can be seen pushing the suspect away. The suspect then fled the residence in a silver and Dodge Ram or similar with a bed cover.

Photos courtesy East Haven police

Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black “Vans” t-shirt and an orange reflective vest.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the identify of the suspect, or the whereabouts of the truck are urged to call investigators at (203) 468-3820.