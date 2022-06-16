MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man ran across I-84 in Middlebury, stole a construction vehicle, then crashed into two state police cruisers Thursday morning, state police said.

Troopers responded to I-84 east near exit 13 just before 8 a.m. for the report of a vehicle being stolen. A passenger, later identified by state police as 31-year-old Robert C. Brown, reportedly jumped out of another vehicle on I-84 west and ran across the highway to the eastbound side.

State police said Brown then allegedly stole a construction worker’s personal truck, drove eastbound and intentionally rammed two occupied state police cruisers in the median. A foot pursuit ensued for about 300 yards, investigators said.

Brown actively resisted the efforts of troopers, off-duty troopers, and two civilian motorists who had stopped to help, state police said. Brown was taken into custody after troopers used a Taser, investigators said.

Two troopers were taken to a hospital for minor injuries, state police said. The civilians who stopped to help were not injured. Brown was taken to a different hospital for minor injuries, state police said.

State police said the original driver for Brown was located, stopped, and released from the scene.

The left lane in the area of I-84 east at Exit 16 and the South Street overpass is expected to be closed for an extended time as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop A in Southbury at (203) 267-2200.