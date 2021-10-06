Man robbed at gunpoint outside his home in Woodbridge; PD searching for suspect, stolen car

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbridge Police are searching for at least one suspect in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday about 12:10 a.m., a resident in the Route 69/Warren Road area of town was returning home from work when, just before he got out of his car, he was approached by a man who opened his car door, showed a gun, and ordered the victim to the ground.

The suspect then stole the victim’s car – a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue with license plate AN16987 – and personal property.

Police believe a second suspect and vehicle were involved.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the vehicle. The victim was not hurt.

Anyone having any knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.