Man robbed at gunpoint outside his home in Woodbridge; PD searching for suspect, stolen car

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbridge Police are searching for at least one suspect in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday about 12:10 a.m., a resident in the Route 69/Warren Road area of town was returning home from work when, just before he got out of his car, he was approached by a man who opened his car door, showed a gun, and ordered the victim to the ground.

The suspect then stole the victim’s car – a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue with license plate AN16987 – and personal property.

Police believe a second suspect and vehicle were involved.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the vehicle. The victim was not hurt.

Anyone having any knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Health Headlines: Ongoing benefit of COVID vaccination, new information on anxiety and depression through the pandemic

News /

Yale police looking to identify suspects accused of breaking into construction site, spray painting anti-Semitic language inside

News /

Yale New Haven Health to build comprehensive outpatient center in Meriden

News /

Part of Route 8 north closed in Seymour following multi-vehicle crash

News /

CT school bus company hoping Waterbury job fair can help with school bus driver shortage

News /

Security increased at Hamden High School after student brings loaded gun

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss