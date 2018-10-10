New Haven

Man sentenced in attempt to dispose of body with bomb

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A 29-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced to 11 ½ years in federal prison for crimes that include trying to get rid of the body of a shooting victim by blowing it up with a pipe bomb.

Maurice Wearing had pleaded guilty in August, 2017 to conspiracy to distribute crack and possession of an explosive by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Prosecutors say Wearing helped a West Haven man, Christopher Miller, try to dispose of the body of 39-year-old Edward Brooks in July, 2015 after Brooks was shot to death inside Miller's home.

Authorities say the two men brought the body to some nearby woods and then put a pipe bomb under it.

Miller is serving a 30-year federal sentence on similar charges.

