WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Waterbury man will spend 105 years in prison for stabbing a woman to death in 2018, Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen Platt announced Thursday.

Christopher Iverson was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, first-degree arson and first-degree burglary in October.

Iverson was accused of stabbing Solita Billups 26 times during an argument. He also hit her 11-year-old son in the head several times while he was bound to a chair. Iverson then set the home on fire.

Billups’ husband found her body inside of their home when he returned home from work. She had worked for the Waterbury Department of Education as an administrative assistant.