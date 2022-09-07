NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Wednesday for a fatal stabbing outside of the Corner Cafe in Wallingford back in January 2021.

Kristopher Carlson, 25, was sentenced in the New Haven Superior Court for the murder of 32-year-old Ernesto G. Cipolli III, according to New Haven’s State Attorney.

Carlson was found guilty of Cipolli’s death in May 2022 and was charged with manslaughter in the first degree. Evidence from this trial showed that on January 16, 2021, Carlson stabbed Cipolli multiple times during an altercation in the Corner Cafe’s parking lot.

At the hearing, Cipolli’s family and friends gave emotional appeals to the court regarding Carlson’s sentencing. Officials said that even the judge remarked that the incident was a “wholly avoidable tragedy” before imposing the 16-year sentence.

The case was investigated by the Wallingford Police Department and prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Seth R. Garbarsky and Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Germain.